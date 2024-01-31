KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. Marcus accounts for approximately 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 1.77% of Marcus worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 468.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 182.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.74%.

About Marcus



The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

