KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 54,484 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 1.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 1,544,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,704. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

