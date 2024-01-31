KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

REYN stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

