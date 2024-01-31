KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 272,461 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,461 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 719,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

