Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.