Kinetik Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

KNTK opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.69.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

