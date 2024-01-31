Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 38.2%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) dropped 38.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 168,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 811% from the average daily volume of 18,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Kidoz Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$13.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.