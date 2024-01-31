Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,817,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 99,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMPR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.