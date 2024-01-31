Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE REXR opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

