Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.4 %

CRI stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

