Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

GPC stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

