Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,397 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alcoa worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.