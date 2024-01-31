Jump Financial LLC Buys 96,724 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,724 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Premier worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shares of PINC opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

