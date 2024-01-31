Jump Financial LLC Acquires 92,211 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CFLT stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

