JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Americana Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 436,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 757,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,246. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.35.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.