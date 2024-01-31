JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to “Overweight”

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

BEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $25.84 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

