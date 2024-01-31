Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.60-3.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

