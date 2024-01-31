Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

