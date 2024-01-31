Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPRW stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Wednesday. 26,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,268 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

