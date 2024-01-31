Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,747,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

