Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.47. 1,456,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

