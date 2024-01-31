Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. 334,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

