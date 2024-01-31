IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IZEA Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,685. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. On average, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IZEA Worldwide
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.