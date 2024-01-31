IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,685. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. On average, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

