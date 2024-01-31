iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.85

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.85 and last traded at $232.73, with a volume of 426406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

