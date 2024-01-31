iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. 109,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,752. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.