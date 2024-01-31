iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.49

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.49 and last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 46854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.76.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.