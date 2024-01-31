iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.05

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.05 and last traded at $100.83, with a volume of 237549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after buying an additional 116,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

