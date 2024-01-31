iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL remained flat at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,516 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

