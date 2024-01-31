iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,583 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.