iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.87. 639,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

