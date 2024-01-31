iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,264 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

