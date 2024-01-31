iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.50

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 9472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,928,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.