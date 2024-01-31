Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $11.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

