Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $11.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
