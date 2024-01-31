IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.