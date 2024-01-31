IOTA Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $755.26 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.