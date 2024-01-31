IOTA Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $755.26 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001181 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006092 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
