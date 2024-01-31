Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $49.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,239. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

