InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

