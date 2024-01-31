InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.