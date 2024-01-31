InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
