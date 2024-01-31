Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 36,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 23,300 call options.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.8 %

QS stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 4.95. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QuantumScape by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in QuantumScape by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QS. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

