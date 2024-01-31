Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 36,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 23,300 call options.
QuantumScape Trading Down 1.8 %
QS stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 4.95. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on QS. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
