Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.19

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 580292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 859.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,101,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.