Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.06

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 76477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $679.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

