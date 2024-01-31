Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 8.44% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 20,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,410. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $305.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

