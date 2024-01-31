Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.4% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 54,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.17. 17,016,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,985,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.63. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

