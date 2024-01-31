Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.14. 21,974,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,251,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

