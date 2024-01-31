Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.33

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $865.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

