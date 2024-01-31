Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.78

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 206705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.