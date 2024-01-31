Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.90.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
