Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

