Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.4 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. 139,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

