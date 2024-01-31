Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intevac by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,241. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

