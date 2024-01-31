International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,578,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,782,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 577.2 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

