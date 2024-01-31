Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Harbor Island Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harbor Island Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 5.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 11,213,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,709,285. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

